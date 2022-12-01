Thursday, 1 December 2022

14-year-old Gore footballer scores spot in prestigious academy

    St Peter's College pupil Dan Nelson will take the first steps to kick-start his professional football career next year.

    The 14-year-old from Gore has been selected to take part in the Wellington Phoenix Football Club Academy, which prepares young players to play for the club in the Australian A League.

    He will attend St Patrick’s College, Silverstream, board at the school’s hostel and train with the club after school.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     