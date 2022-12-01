14-year-old Gore footballer scores spot in prestigious academy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
St Peter's College pupil Dan Nelson will take the first steps to kick-start his professional football career next year.
The 14-year-old from Gore has been selected to take part in the Wellington Phoenix Football Club Academy, which prepares young players to play for the club in the Australian A League.
He will attend St Patrick’s College, Silverstream, board at the school’s hostel and train with the club after school.