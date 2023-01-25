300 hungry millipedes babies at Otago Musuem

When about 300 hungry babies are crawling about, you can understand why their mother might want to flee the nest.

Otago Museum introduced their latest arrivals yesterday — a clutch of baby giant African millipedes — and while they were fairly certain who the father was, living environments co-ordinator Tony Stumbo said it was not yet known who the mother is.

"That’s because we have six female adults and only one male," Mr Stumbo said.