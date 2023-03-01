3D surveying tool shows coastal erosion

University of Otago researchers have developed a way for anyone to put on "X-ray glasses" and see beyond recently released laser-accurate elevation data available for Dunedin.

University of Otago associate professor Pascal Sirguey said the interactive 3-D map created at the School of Surveying clearly showed where trees were felled or had grown, where buildings had been demolished or built, or where sand had been stripped from beaches and where it built up, from 2009 to 2021.

