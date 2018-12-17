Aerial spectacular wows Queenstown audiences

The Greatest Showman came to Queenstown on Saturday night, as students from Gravity Studio held their end of year show.

Dubbed The Greatest Showcase, and themed around the hit film, 15 students wowed the crowd with hoop and silks performances.

Students performed to songs from the musical, as well as hits from artists such as Pink and Fleetwood Mac.

Gravity co-owner Sarah Jane Harford said the theme had been popular. She said people love the movie, love the music, and it was good fun.