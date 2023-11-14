Anger at Tunnel Beach carpark closure

Closing night time access to the car park at one of Dunedin’s best sites for viewing the Milky Way, aurora, sunrises and sunsets has angered many — particularly the city’s photographers.

Dozens of people took to the Dunedin City Council’s Facebook page at the weekend, to complain about the council closing its new-look Tunnel Beach carpark at night.

The carpark is open every day from 8am to 9pm, from September to March, and from 9am to 5pm from April to August.