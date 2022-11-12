Armistice Day commemorated across the South

To mark Armistice Day, local councils and Returned and Services Associations hosted commemoration services at venues around Otago and Southland yesterday.

Armistice Day commemorates the signing of the peace deal between Britain, its allies and Germany at the end of World War 1 on November 11, 1918, and honours the millions of people including military and civilians who died during that conflict.

At that time, it was agreed fighting would stop at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year.