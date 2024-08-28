Athletes settling into Paralympic village

The New Zealand Paralympic team is settling into life in Paris ahead of Thursday's opening ceremony.

Chef de Mission Raylene Bates said the team of 25 athletes and 41 support staff was "raring to go".

The Otago coach is excited for her fifth Paralympic Games, especially after some of the difficulties the team faced in the Covid-affected Tokyo event.

The opening ceremony is set to get underway at 6am New Zealand time tomorrow morning.