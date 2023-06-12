Back on court and cancer-free

Southland Sharks basketballer Alex Pledger is not a "born and bred" - but returning to Southland feels like being back at home.

Two years after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the former Tall Black returned to the court for a short period last weekend and had his first training with the team this week.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, he said it was a good feeling to be back.

"It is a bit of both. It feels kind of like coming home, but also, like the first day of school sort of things. The first practice game, last week, I was a bit anxious... just because it had been so long I didn’t really have too much prep time."

This time last year he was unsure if playing this season was on the cards, but a successful second operation in November allowed him to sign a contract with the Southland Sharks to play the second half of the National Basketball League.