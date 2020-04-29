Back in the swing of things: Golfers "itching" to get back on the tee

Golfers flocked to courses around Dunedin yesterday as the fairways and holes were given a solid work-out.

Director of Golf at the Otago Golf Club, Shelley Duncan, told the South Today the lockdown gave the course its first five-week break in more than a hundred years.

The course has been fully booked each day since the country's shift to Alert Level 3, and she said the fairways were "like carpet" with golfers "itching to get out there".

