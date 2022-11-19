Bannockburn wineries toast growing success

A special event organised by Bannockburn winegrowers last week welcomed a prominent French wine producer as a neighbour, and belatedly celebrated the registration of the region as a geographical indication (GI).

A geographical indication is a sign used on wines and spirits from a specific geographical location which possess a quality, reputation or other characteristic linked to that location.

French wine producer Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Wines (EDRH) bought Central Otago vineyard Akarua Estate in September after announcing its intentions in May and confirming the purchase in October, with plans to eventually produce 60,000 bottles a year of premium organic pinot noir.