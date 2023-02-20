Beer and BBQ festival hits new heights

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Beers and barbecue were the order of the day in Queenstown on Saturday.
About 400 people headed up the hill throughout the day for the second Craft Beer & BBQ Summit, featuring 11 breweries and several different food vendors, serving up an array of slow-cooked meats.
Coronet Peak summer operations manager Tim McCormick said it was the second time the event had been held — the first was in 2021, but Covid restrictions scuppered an attempt to hold it last year.