Bluff oyster festival cancelled over building stoush

Organisers of Bluff’s oyster festival are angry that a four-year unresolved battle with the Invercargill City Council over a dangerous building has resulted in the cancellation of the event next year.
Bluff Oyster and Food Festival committee member Kylie Fowler said the decision to cancel the festival was not made lightly, but it was the only option as the site had been declared a dangerous building area by the council.