Cafe and Queens Park sites vandalised in late night attack

The manager of a cafe in Invercargill's Queens Park is angry, after the business was targeted by vandals in a late night attack.

The Cheeky Llama Cafe was one of several sites at Queens Park which were intentionally damaged on Tuesday night.

Attacks were made on a front glass window at the cafe, as well as the winter garden panels, a glass table which was donated to the city, toilets and signage.

Vandals smashed the front window of The Cheeky Llama Cafe along with other nearby sites, in a series of attacks on Tuesday night. PHOTO: INVERCARGILL CITY COUNCIL

Cafe manager Melwin Mathew said he was called on Wednesday morning by park staff to inform him that his business had been targeted and after checking the CCTV camera they saw three people trying to smash the window with a flagpole from the golf course.