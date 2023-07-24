Monday, 24 July 2023

Care village closer to reality

    The Hawthorndale Care Village is one step closer to reality after building consent was granted by the Invercargill City Council.

    The first few buildings of the specialised dementia care village will be erected at the Tay St construction zone in the coming months.

    Three local building firms have been awarded contracts to construct the $36 million facility over the next two years, and it is expected to open mid-2025.

