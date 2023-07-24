Care village closer to reality

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Hawthorndale Care Village is one step closer to reality after building consent was granted by the Invercargill City Council.
The first few buildings of the specialised dementia care village will be erected at the Tay St construction zone in the coming months.
Three local building firms have been awarded contracts to construct the $36 million facility over the next two years, and it is expected to open mid-2025.