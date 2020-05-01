Chamber boss: Businesses adapting quickly to level 3

Southern businesses, particularly those in the food industry, have been working hard this week making sure the transition from level 4 to level 3 was as smooth as possible.

Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive says Otago's economy is doing better than many off the back of the primary sector but there was still a long road ahead for the region.

Watch the full interview by clicking on the video above and for more videos from the Otago Daily Times and The South Today click here.