Coronet Peak ready for early season

Coronet Peak opened two of its chairlifts this morning, heralding the start of the winter season.

Ski area manager Nigel Kerr said Coronet Express, Meadows Express and three carpet lifts would be operational from today.

While the skifield was still waiting to benefit from any major snowfall, it had received timely top-ups which, coupled with snowmaking, meant crews had been able to build the base, he said.