Councillors discouraging demolition by neglect

Dunedin city councillor David Benson-Pope wants the council to do whatever it can to make it harder for property owners to allow buildings to deteriorate to the point where demolition becomes the only viable option.

However, central government has not established a law that might enable a city bylaw to be effective, the DCC was advised at a meeting yesterday.

The news comes after concerns were raised that some building owners seem to use neglect as a technique for getting around protection of heritage.