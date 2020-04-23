Essential repairs carried out on damaged water pipes

Last Saturday's heavy rain in Dunedin saw firecrews attending blocked stormwater erupting out of the ground of Stephen Hardwood's home in Moa St in St Leonards.

Four days later, contractors were busy on site installing a temporary pump as well as excavating to unblock the stormwater drain.

The Dunedin City Council says it had planned to work on the drain earlier, but that was delayed with the lockdown but given what happened on Saturday, the work became essential.

