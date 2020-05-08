Experts still intrigued by Queentown 'UFO'

Just over a week ago Matt Wilcox filmed a smoky object above Queenstown heading east over the Remarkables .

Since then there's been debate as to whether it was a plane, a meteor, or something else.

While the most likely explanation is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flying from Sydney to Santiago, the unusual contrail has still got people talking.

