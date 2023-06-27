Family history of degenerative disease worries teenager

Dunedin teenager Bree Wallace has had to watch two loved ones die from motor neurone disease, but worrying about whether she has inherited it makes the 18-year-old cry herself to sleep some nights.



When Ms Wallace was 7 her mother, who was 42, died of MND and her aunty died of the same disease in 2020.

Because the genes that cause MND can be inherited, there is a 50% chance Ms Wallace will also get the disease.

But because the fate is so terrifying, Bree Wallace cannot bring herself to take a test to tell her if she has inherited the degenerative disease.