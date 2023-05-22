Farming families celebrate milestones

Farming families flocked together from all over New Zealand to celebrate rural history and the future at the weekend.

The New Zealand Century Farm and Station Awards (NZCFSA) attracted 40 farming families with a rich history from as far south as Invercargill all the way up to Auckland to celebrate for some families a century of farming and for others 150 years in the sector.

The annual awards were cancelled last year due to Covid-19 interruptions, but this year 36 families were awarded with their century farm plaques and four with their sesquicentennial plaques on Saturday.