Ivan Fahey could be the fastest pensioner in Cromwell.

Mr Fahey, 81, yesterday won a Lamborghini Huracan in a giveaway to mark Highlands Motorsport Park’s 10th anniversary, celebrated with a series of events at the weekend in the Central Otago town.

Visitors who bought a weekend pass to the events in advance, as Mr Fahey did, went in the draw to win the car, which had been used for hot laps at Highlands’ sister circuit Hampton Downs.