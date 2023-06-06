Final resting place for unknown miner

The final journey of the unknown gold miner is now complete.

The gold miner’s remains — and boots — which were exhumed from a grave above the Clutha River in the Cromwell Gorge in 1983, had spent the past four decades in the University of Otago anatomy department.

His discovery came as archaeologists scrambled to identify historical sites ahead of the construction of State Highway 8, the Clyde Dam and subsequent flooding of the gorge to create Lake Dunstan.