Former Dunedin bar set alight

Police say a fire at a former central city Dunedin bar was started by a homeless man last night.
A senior firefighter at the scene says a small fire in an ornamental outdoor fireplace on the ground floor was extinguished without issue shortly after 7pm.
Police say officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch spoke with a man after the fire was reported.
The man is believed to have been sleeping homeless in the former bar and had set a fire in the premises.
An officer led one person away from the scene towards the Dunedin Central Police Station. He is due to appear in court.