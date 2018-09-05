Wednesday, 5 September 2018

Former Dunedin bar set alight

     

    Police say a fire at a former central city Dunedin bar was started by a homeless man last night.
     
    A senior firefighter at the scene says a small fire in an ornamental outdoor fireplace on the ground floor was extinguished without issue shortly after 7pm.
     
    Police say officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch spoke with a man after the fire was reported.
     
    The man is believed to have been sleeping homeless in the former bar and had set a fire in the premises.
     
    An officer led one person away from the scene towards the Dunedin Central Police Station. He is due to appear in court.
     
