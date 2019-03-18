Monday, 18 March 2019

Geraldine Multi Challenge benefits from cool conditions

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Sunday saw competitors slog it out in Canterbury across dry riverbeds and rural tracks as part of the annual Geraldine Multi Challenge.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment