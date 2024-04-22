Getting creative to fight cancer

A fundraising goal of $150,000 was comfortably exceeded by Relay for Life in Dunedin at the weekend.

By 4pm yesterday, the event at Forsyth Barr Stadium for the Cancer Society had raised more than $170,000.

The event’s signature feature is people walking and running laps - many of them cancer survivors or people who have lost relatives to the disease - and this is complemented by live music, food trucks and face-painting for children.