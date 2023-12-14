Gilmour departs McLaren racing team

McLaren announced yesterday Emma Gilmour was leaving the team following the completion of this year’s Extreme E series, after their contracts were not renewed. The Dunedin driver said it had been "unbelievably special" being part of McLaren, joining the team for their inaugural race last season and making history as their first female driver.

"I always just enjoyed it for what it was and knew it was never going to be forever," Gilmour said.