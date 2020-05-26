Gun shy ducks flock to the city

A flock of about 75 mallard and paradise ducks avoided hunters' guns at the start of duck hunting season by finding refuge on Dunedin's North Ground over the weekend.

Its long been debated if some ducks know when the hunting season begins and make their way to urban areas for safety.

However, Otago Fish and Game Council field officer Morgan Trotter said the increase in numbers around town is more likely due to human disturbance the week before.

Click on the video link above for the full story.