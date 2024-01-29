HC Underdogs take out Queenstown Cup

It was a day for the HC Underdogs.

The primarily Queenstown-based ice hockey team, bursting with players from the Czech Republic, almost completely iced out their opponents — the Auckland-based Goons — in the final of the Queenstown Cup, now in its fifth year, winning the A-grade final 7-2 in front of a huge crowd at the Queenstown Ice Arena yesterday.

Also included in the winning team was one Czech player who flew in from Australia, Patrick Bilich, originally from Sweden, Nicky Dodwell (English) and Justin Saisho (Japanese-Canadian), both of whom lived in Christchurch.