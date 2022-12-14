Heated debate over pay rates

A row over pay rates exposed deep division between Dunedin city councillors during a heated debate yesterday.

On one side, Cr Steve Walker said there was no doubt he and Cr David Benson-Pope had been punished by new mayor Jules Radich with a since-rejected proposal to have their pay cut to $64,353.

On the other side, Cr Andrew Whiley took aim at the pair of councillors, saying he was "absolutely disgusted" with their alleged comments about the work done by those in the deputy chair positions who were in line to be paid more.