Hike in community housing rents approved

An 11% hike in Dunedin community housing rents has been approved through the mayor’s casting vote.

The vote for the rental increase was tied 7-7 during city council annual plan deliberations, and Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich broke the deadlock with his casting vote.

It will mean an increase of between $14 and $25 a week for tenants of the 940 units, where the priority is for people aged over 55 and in urgent need of housing.