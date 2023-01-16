Horsemanship skills at club day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
About 300 people arrived for yesterday’s Lawrence Gymkhana Club day, an annual equine event even Covid-19 has not interrupted since its inception almost 80 years ago.
The friendly competition was a celebration of basic horsemanship skills - particularly for young riders, featuring novel obstacle and dexterity courses and track races to literally put people, ponies and horses through the walk, trot, canter and gallop paces.