Households face price hike for bins

Dunedin households that have rubbish and recycling collected at the kerb could each pay an assumed average of $330 for an upgraded service next year - amounting to a price rise for many.

An annual targeted flat rate has been recommended by Dunedin City Council staff, which would mean ratepayers would be charged the same amount per property.

Some property owners may opt to pay more for an extra bin for garden waste, potentially costing $140 to $180.