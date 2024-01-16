Hundreds turn out for Lake Hayes A&P Show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There was a good dose of horsing around near Arrowtown over the weekend during the 108th Lake Hayes A&P Show.
Huge numbers turned out to the showgrounds overlooking Lake Hayes, basking in the sun and getting their fill of entertainment.
Food vendors and craft and community stalls did a roaring trade, while those taking shelter in the shade near the main stage were treated to cooking demonstrations, magic shows and a poignant mental health message.