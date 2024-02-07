Indoor triathlon a change of pace

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The indoor triathlon is among the wide range of sporting events at this year's New Zealand Masters Games.
Two participants faced off at a time, having to work their way through 10 minutes each of rowing, cycling, and treadmill machines.
"It sounds easy but it's really not as easy as it sounds", said Masters Games coordinator Dyani Sheperd-Oates.
Athletes were happy with the unique setup for the event, which allowed competitors of all levels to take part.
"It's just a really good environment.. a really fun, non-threatening environment", said retired pensioner Jan Brosnahan.
"It's very welcoming and it's really good to see people coming from out of town. I've just met a lady from Perth who's been here before. It's a way to reconnect with people that you've met in the past."
Event organisers were impressed with the strong performances by competitors, and say it highlights the importance of participation at the games for athletes of all ages.
By Fahim Ahmadasri