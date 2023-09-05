Keen interest in 'man cave' auction

About 650 lots of exotic taxidermised animals, antique toys, clothes, cultural items and coins attracted a large herd of bidders over the weekend.

Among them were two pairs of elephant tusks, which fetched the top prices of the day — $5750 and $5250.

The tusks came to New Zealand before the ivory trade conventions came into place, so they were legally able to be sold.

Other items attracting high prices were a shoulder-mounted zebra ($3000), an eagle owl ($3500), a giraffe neck and skull skeleton ($2500), a rare African hornbill bird ($2100), a mountain lion rug ($2200), a marmoset monkey ($2000) and a crocodile ($1800).