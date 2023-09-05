Keen interest in 'man cave' auction

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
About 650 lots of exotic taxidermised animals, antique toys, clothes, cultural items and coins attracted a large herd of bidders over the weekend.
Among them were two pairs of elephant tusks, which fetched the top prices of the day — $5750 and $5250.
The tusks came to New Zealand before the ivory trade conventions came into place, so they were legally able to be sold.
Other items attracting high prices were a shoulder-mounted zebra ($3000), an eagle owl ($3500), a giraffe neck and skull skeleton ($2500), a rare African hornbill bird ($2100), a mountain lion rug ($2200), a marmoset monkey ($2000) and a crocodile ($1800).