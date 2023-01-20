Later starts urged for sleepy teens

Sleep researchers across New Zealand are suggesting schools look at starting classes after 9.45am, to address sleep deprivation issues among adolescents.

However, the researchers were acutely aware that later school start times for senior pupils would impact many people and organisations in a variety of ways.

Research leader and University of Otago paediatrics and child health Prof Barbara Galland said the research group was now surveying pupils, parents, teachers, principals and other affected stakeholders, on what they thought might help or hinder schools considering shifting to later starts.