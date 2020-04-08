Life on paws in Dunedin's purr-fect bubble

About 30 felines are "super happy" with their extended stay at the Dunedin SPCA .

Dunedin Centre manager Sophie McSkimming, says staff have staying on as essential workers following the country's Covid-19 lockdown.

While the centre's cats are normally adopted out within a few days, the cats and kittens on site are coping well with their extra time behind bars, she says.

The SPCA quickly re-home its dogs before the lockdown began, and the organisation remains available to respond to calls concerning animal welfare in the community.

"We have closed and locked our gates to the public, but in saying that, we're still going out and rescuing sick and injured animals.

"We just have a 20-page protocol we abide to. So we are still helping, but the procedure is very different."

Like many organisations, the SPCA is set to feel the pinch and is asking the public to keep on donating at supermarkets and online.

"During this lockdown, we are losing a whole lot of money. I think like New Zealand-wide it's going to be like a million dollars over four weeks, because our op-shops are closed and we no longer have adoptions," Miss McSkimming said.

The SPCA will eventually be keen to adopt out the homeless animals they have amassed, she said.

"After we come out of our lockdown period, we have got lots of beautiful cats and kittens available for adoption - and three beautiful roosters, may I add."