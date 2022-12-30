Maniototo Garden Club's 25th Open Garden Day

When the Maniototo Garden Club held its first Open Garden Day in 1996, it was supposed to be a "oncer", says Jane Falconer, a keen gardener who has been a member of the club for 50 years and is a life member.

"The Ranfurly Hospital was being refurbished and the Lions Club and the farmers were running around killing sheep and raising money, and we thought that we could do something."

Fifteen or more gardeners put their names down to take part and the club raised $3000 — quite a sum in those days, Mrs Falconer said.