Motorcyclists join national rego protest

Motorcyclists from across Otago revved their engines and squealed their tyres in Dunedin yesterday to protest a proposed hike in motorcycle registration fees and ACC levies.

A convoy of about 150 motorcyclists gathered outside McIver and Veitch, in Crawford St, to ride to the Carey’s Bay Hotel, before regrouping in the Forsyth Barr Stadium carpark and heading through the city centre to Bayfield Park.