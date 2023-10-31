New medical first response vehicle for Arrowtown

The Arrowtown volunteer fire brigade has commissioned its new medical first response vehicle, about six years after it was first suggested a replacement was needed.

It followed a mammoth fundraising effort, largely within the community, to find the budgeted $150,000 required for the project.

Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade’s new medical first response vehicle. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

The old first response vehicle, commissioned at the end of December, 2005, following another community fundraising effort, completed 909 calls before it went off the run a few weeks ago.

Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade Trust secretary Alex Holden said its replacement, "Arrowtown 7833", would primarily be used to respond to medical jobs in and around the village, attend car accidents and be able to access more remote areas, including Macetown and Skippers.