New sport pulling in locals

A new sport came to Timaru last Wednesday.

People interested in having a go were given the opportunity to try pickleball at the Southern Events Centre.

Why is the sport so named? It derives from the expression “pickle boat” which, for the rowing-minded, refers to oarsmen chosen for a crew after other crews have been picked.

The game is an amalgam of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Similar to tennis but with serving being done underhand, the net was at a lower height than in tennis.

Tawhaio said the sport had taken off in the United States where it was extremely popular in the 50 to 90 age bracket.

Tawhaio said there were from 1200 to 1500 players in New Zealand and it was particularly popular around Auckland. A

An Ashburton tournament was held recently but pickleball had not been played in Timaru until last week.

Tawhaio expected this would change.

chris.tobin@timaruherald.co.nz