Options for changes in St Andrew St

A preferred option for the future form of St Andrew St between the inpatient and outpatient buildings of the new Dunedin hospital could be shared with the public in February next year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has put forward a February-March timeframe for feedback on what it ends up proposing.

It appears likely there will be fewer lanes for traffic than the existing four — possibly three or maybe two. Other factors to weigh up will include turning options for vehicles.