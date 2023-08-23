Potato shortage feared in Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A record potato crop is not stopping worries over chip supplies in the South, one fish and chip shop owner being told she only has four weeks of supply left.
But another operator says supply warnings come and go and it appears the only certainty is the price of a New Zealand staple is continuing to go up.
The explanation for potato price volatility given to one chip shop owner was that climate change, cyclones and wet weather had impacted massive crops of potatoes.