Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Questions over mayor's trip to China

    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich is to lead a delegation to China next month, as the city council seeks to re-energise relationships disrupted by Covid-19 border closures.

    Dunedin’s sister-city relationship with Shanghai and other relationships in China had enabled economic and social benefits in education, research and business, a report for the DCC said.

    The mayoral delegation will include representatives from the University of Otago, Te Pūkenga Otago Polytechnic and Business South.

    But not  everyone at a council meeting yesterday was excited about the venture.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     