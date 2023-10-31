Questions over mayor's trip to China

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich is to lead a delegation to China next month, as the city council seeks to re-energise relationships disrupted by Covid-19 border closures.

Dunedin’s sister-city relationship with Shanghai and other relationships in China had enabled economic and social benefits in education, research and business, a report for the DCC said.

The mayoral delegation will include representatives from the University of Otago, Te Pūkenga Otago Polytechnic and Business South.

But not everyone at a council meeting yesterday was excited about the venture.