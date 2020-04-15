Safe inside your bubble?

Ahead of the country going into lockdown agencies warned of a potential spike it the number of family harm incidents, as families stay in small bubbles at home.

Recent media reports show there has been a rise in the number of family harm incidents nationally.

The White Ribbon Trust is one of the agencies which aims to prevent family harm, and its online nationwide campaign begins at 11pm today.

“The #ourhouserules campaign launches tonight, and aims to encourage people to make better choices when locked down with family,” White Ribbon campaign director Rob McCann said.

He says while their campaign is aimed at prevention, people should contact service agencies such as Shine and Women's Refuge if they need help, or if in immediate danger, phone police on 111.

- By Darryl Baser of The South Today

WHERE YOU CAN GET HELP

• If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, phone police on 111

• Shine 'Making homes violence free' 0508744633

• 211 Helpline 0800211211 to find, and be transferred to, community-based health and social support services in your area.

• Find your Local Women's Refuge: 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE).

• Family violence information line - call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

• Victim Support - call 0800 842 846. 24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.