Santa entertains a huge crowd in Gore's parade

Families and friends hit the streets of Gore over the weekend for the annual Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park.

An eager crowd edged its way into the street hoping for a first glance of the beginning of the parade.

It was led by a pipe band, before around forty five floats made their way along Main street.

A local scouting troop sauntered amongst the vehicles handing out sweets to people.

Each entrant was being judged in a friendly competition, with the best overall float and public choice award going to Elsie Street Kindergarten...

Best design was awarded to East Gore School, while most unique float went to the Gore midwives.

The Gore District Council says it's the first year the public could vote online for their favourite float, and they received 250 online votes.

The day's festivities continued with Christmas in the Park at the Gore Gardens where Santa held a good old lolly scramble.