Schools loaning out technology to keep kids connected

Despite schools reopening across New Zealand next week under alert level 3, pupils will still be asked to stay home where possible.

Parents who need to send their children to school will be able to do so from Tuesday.

Technology such as tablets and laptops will be used to keep those children still at home connected to the their classrooms.

Port Chalmers School is one of many schools loaning out devices for pupils to continue their education at home.

Principal Vicki Nicolson says they've loaned out about 35 devices as some families didn't have the internet or a device available for youngsters to use.

She said the school places an emphasis on maintaining relationships and connections and that's why even some 5-year-olds were meeting their teachers and classmates by using Zoom conferencing software online.

For many teachers it's been a shift in education they've had to adapt to.

"It's been a challenge, - we talk about all of our place being learners, and that includes the grown-ups."