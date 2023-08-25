Seeking a flag to fly in St Clair

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A sea lion with laser beams coming out of its eyes — as unlikely as it sounds, it could be a major contender in Dunedin’s St Clair flag competition.
The centenary of St Clair Esplanade’s historic Hydro building will be celebrated next year and, to commemorate the milestone, building trustee Katherine Greer is launching a competition to design a distinctive St Clair flag to fly from its flagpole.