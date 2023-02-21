Singles mingle at Gatsby-style event

Southland's inaugural over-50s Gatsby-style singles event in the heart of Western Southland was deemed a success by its organisers, even though it was not sold out.

Takitimu Tavern owner Dan Clark said while ticket sales did not meet expectations, they were happy with the crowd at the event.

It was the first time the region had held an event exclusively to cater for an over-50-years-old age group.

About 50 people attended.